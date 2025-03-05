A REBUTTAL TO Ambassador MUKWITA’S POVERTY RANKINGS COMMENTARY.



By Timmy



Ambassador Anthony Mukwita’s recent remarks on Zambia’s poverty rankings are not only misleading but also shameful, considering his involvement in the previous government that contributed to the country’s economic woes.





It’s ironic that Ambassador Mukwita is now speaking out against poverty when his own party’s policies and actions led to widespread corruption, mismanagement of resources, and ultimately, the suffering of many Zambians





The fact that Zambia is ranked 6th poorest nation on earth is indeed a disgrace, but it’s essential to acknowledge the role of the previous government in perpetuating poverty. Ambassador Mukwita’s attempt to shift the blame to the current administration is a classic case of deflection.





Moreover, his statement that Zambia’s copper production should be enough to eradicate poverty is oversimplified and ignores the complexities of the global economy. As you pointed out, copper ore extraction now requires sophisticated machinery, and our neighbors with similar mineral wealth are also struggling with poverty.





Furthermore, it’s essential to recognize that the previous government’s top officials, including former President Edgar Lungu’s children, have amassed enormous wealth, with multiple properties, cars, and farms. This stark contrast between the wealth of the elite and the poverty of the masses is a testament to the previous government’s failures.





Rather than offering constructive criticism, Ambassador Mukwita’s comments come across as an attempt to mock and belittle the current government’s efforts to address poverty. His advice to “nurture dreams and turn them into reality” rings hollow when considering his own role in perpetuating the status quo.





We deserve better from our leaders and commentators. It’s time for Ambassador Mukwita to take responsibility for his actions and acknowledge the harm caused by his party’s policies.



The UPND government, under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, has made significant strides in addressing poverty and promoting economic development. These efforts include:





– Increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation, empowering local authorities to implement region-specific projects and drive grassroots development.

– Improved infrastructure development, including the construction of roads, schools, and healthcare facilities.

– Enhanced community safety, through the construction of police posts and other security initiatives.





These developments demonstrate the UPND government’s commitment to addressing poverty and promoting economic development.



WAGON MEDIA