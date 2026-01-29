A Response to Hon. Given Katuta’s Misleading Claims on President Lungu’s Burial





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



With all due respect, the statement by Hon. Given Katuta—“Stop blaming President Hichilema and AG Kabesha for the delay in the burial of former President Lungu. It’s because of the greed of PF leaders”—is not only deeply misleading but also profoundly insulting to the truth and to a grieving family.

The delay in the burial of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has nothing to do with PF leaders’ so-called greed and everything to do with one simple, undeniable fact: it is President Hakainde Hichilema who dragged a grieving widow to court.





So let us ask plainly—where does PF come in here?



Instead of confronting this uncomfortable truth, Hon. Given Katuta has chosen the path of political convenience: deflecting blame, rewriting facts, and shielding the very authority that initiated legal action against a mourning family.

A widow, still in the depths of grief, is fighting the full machinery of the State in court. That is not speculation. That is public record. Yet you deliberately ignore this reality and point fingers elsewhere. That is not leadership; it is calculated distortion.





What makes this even more disturbing is that Hon. Katuta speaks as both a lawmaker and a reverend. One would expect someone in such positions to demonstrate empathy, moral courage, and respect for truth. Instead, we are treated to reckless commentary that trivializes the suffering of a bereaved family while sanitizing the actions of power. If these remarks were made with full knowledge of the facts, then the silence on the court case is inexcusable. If they were made without understanding, then that ignorance is equally shameful.





This is not the time for cheap political talking points or loyalty performances. This is a moment that demands restraint, compassion, and honesty.

You cannot excuse the actions of the Head of State, ignore the anguish of a widow, and then conveniently dump responsibility on PF leadership. That narrative collapses under even the slightest scrutiny.





Hon. Given Katuta would do well to stay in her lane. If she has nothing factual, balanced, or compassionate to contribute to this painful national moment, silence would be far more dignified than public misdirection. Zambians deserve truth—not political gymnastics performed on the back of a grieving family.



What a shame.