A RESPONSE TO KASONDE MWENDA : ” CHIEFS ACROSS ZAMBIA ENDORSE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA”

Kasonda Mwenda’s recent article on the chiefs from Southern Province endorsing President Hakainde Hichilema for 2026 is a classic example of selective reporting and double standards. It’s surprising that he’s suddenly concerned about the constitution and rule of law when chiefs from various provinces have been endorsing political leaders for years.





The truth is, it’s not just chiefs from Southern Province who have endorsed President Hichilema. Chiefs from other provinces, including Copperbelt, have also shown their support. For instance, Minister Collins Nzovu shared an article about over ten chiefs from Copperbelt unanimously endorsing President Hichilema for 2026.





Moreover, Chief Liteta’s endorsement of President Hichilema is an example of the impact of the government’s initiatives, such as the CDF, Cash for Work, Free Education, and Social Cash Transfer programs. It’s clear that Kasonda Mwenda’s issue is not with the constitution or rule of law but with the fact that President Hichilema is receiving support from chiefs across Zambia.





-Why the double standard? Chiefs from Eastern Province endorsed Edgar Lungu prior to the 2021 elections. Why didn’t Kasonda Mwenda complain then? It’s evident that Kasonda Mwenda’s article is driven by bias and a desire to create controversy.





-Let’s focus on the facts: Chiefs across Zambia are endorsing President Hichilema, and it’s a reflection of his good work. We should appreciate the efforts of our leaders and the support they receive from traditional leaders.



