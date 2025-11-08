A SECURITY FAILURE THAT COULD HAVE COST THE NATION



In politics, comfort is dangerous it breeds carelessness and opens doors to betrayal. What happened today in Chingola should serve as a serious wake-up call to everyone responsible for the President’s safety.





During the Head of State’s address, a disturbing incident occurred that appeared to compromise his security.



Let us assume for a moment that what seemed like a harmless situation was actually a gun aimed at the President. The nation would be in mourning today.





That thought alone should shake every security official to the core and some of you in these offices we have told you several times. It is unacceptable that, in a country with established security systems, such a breach could happen right in front of the people.





Those entrusted with the President’s protection must take full responsibility. The safety of the Head of State is not just about one individual it represents the stability, unity, and future of the nation. When the President’s safety is compromised, the entire country is put at risk.





It is clear that some groups are actively undermining the President and the government. This explains how certain individuals have managed to escape lawful custody, as even some of those entrusted with protecting the President appear to be aligned with opposing political agendas. I have personally raised these concerns with the relevant authorities, and while some initially dismissed or altered the narrative, today’s events serve as a vindication of those warnings. In politics you must have five eyes to survive.





Some of us have been raising these concerns for the past five years, repeatedly pointing out the same security loopholes that continue to be ignored. The safety of the President should be the country’s number one priority it is the foundation of national stability and order. Unfortunately, some individuals within the system have been too stubborn or complacent to listen when we offer technical advice. This culture of disregard and overconfidence must end before it leads to irreversible consequences.





It’s time for accountability, introspection, and reform. The security of the President should never depend on luck it must depend on competence, vigilance, and professionalism.





It is my sincere hope that this incident serves as a wake-up call to President Hakainde Hichilema. Mr. President, we only live once; exercise utmost caution in dealing with those around you.





Sikaile C Sikaile

Katombola Constituency Independent Aspiring MP for 2026