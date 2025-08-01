A SNAPSHOT OF HISTORY: FROM LUSAKA TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN





In 1980, a young Zambian warrior named Lottie Mwale carried the hopes of a nation across the ocean to New York City. His battleground was the legendary Madison Square Garden a place where only the greatest fighters in history have ever set foot.





That night, Mwale stood toe to toe with the fearsome Matthew Saad Muhammad for the WBC World Title. The odds were against him, but he never backed down. He fought with the heart of Zambia, proving to the world that African fighters belonged on boxing’s biggest stage.





Though Mwale lost the fight, his courage and grit made him a legend and for 7 years, he reigned as the Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Champion, inspiring generations of Zambian boxers who would follow his path.





Lottie Mwale didn’t just fight for himself,he fought for Mother Zambia. 🇿🇲



