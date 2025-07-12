“A Story of Courage and Sacrifice: Keith Mweemba’s Unwavering Support for President Hakainde Hichilema”





By Timmy



In April 2017, a pivotal moment in Zambia’s history, President Hakainde Hichilema’s lawyer, Keith Mweemba, stood tall in the face of adversity. As the opposition leader’s legal representative, Mweemba bravely navigated the treacherous waters of Zambia’s justice system, determined to protect his client’s rights.





A Difficult Time



The year 2017 was a challenging period for President Hichilema and his lawyer, Keith Mweemba. The ruling party at the time sought to intimidate and silence the opposition, and Mweemba’s representation of Hichilema made him a target. Despite the risks, Mweemba remained steadfast, refusing to back down in the face of intimidation.





A Threat to Life



As Mweemba himself revealed in court, his life was in danger. He was being trailed by unknown individuals, and his safety and that of his family were at risk. Yet, he continued to represent President Hichilema with courage and conviction.





A Sacrifice for Justice



Keith Mweemba’s dedication to his client’s case was unwavering. He put his life on the line to ensure that President Hichilema received a fair trial, despite the government’s efforts to silence him. Mweemba’s sacrifice was not in vain, as his efforts helped to protect President Hichilema’s rights and pave the way for his future success.





A Legacy of Courage



Today, we remember and celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of Keith Mweemba. His unwavering commitment to justice and his client’s rights is an inspiration to us all. We honor his legacy and acknowledge the important role he played in shaping Zambia’s history.





Follow our page for more stories of courage and sacrifice.



WAGON MEDIA