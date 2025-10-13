Madagascar



A successful coup d’eta have been carried out in Madagascar .and the new strong man of the country is Colonel Michael shown in the picture.





Here’s how it went:



Soldiers in Madagascar have joined anti-government protests in the capital Antananarivo, with a military unit publicly urging security forces to defy orders to shoot at demonstrators.





Saturday’s rally was the largest since protests began on 25 September, driven by anger over power and water cuts and escalating into calls for President Andry Rajoelina’s resignation.





A contingent from the CAPSAT military base released a video urging troops to “refuse to be paid to shoot our friends, our brothers and our sisters.”





“Close the gates and wait for our instructions. No longer obey orders from your superiors,” the soldiers said. “Point your guns at those who order you to shoot your brothers in arms because they are not the ones who will take care of our family if we ever die.”





Vehicles carrying armed soldiers were seen joining thousands of protesters near Lake Anosy, where police had earlier fired tear gas. The number of troops responding to the call remains unclear.





According to the UN, at least 22 people have died and over 100 have been injured since the unrest began. The government disputes the figures, with President Rajoelina claiming only 12 deaths, describing victims as “looters and thugs.”





Rajoelina, 51, has not addressed the public since the weekend protests. His recent consultations have failed to calm tensions, and Gen Z activists continue to demand his departure along with the Senate president.