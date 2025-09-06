A THIEF IS A THIEF EVEN IF HE IS A GENEROUS THIEF



One of the difficulties of being Zambian is dealing with people who have refused to use logic and reason instead they prefer to think based on who is being mentioned and not what is being mentioned.





For instance, whenever Hakainde Hichilema is mentioned his minions though known as Praise Singers jump up to react to each and every criticism of the man, calling everyone who says anything negative about Hichilema, bitter and a Job seeker who failed to get a job. What these shallow minded people fail to grasp, is that any right-thinking Zambian cannot possibly have time to hate a President just because he is president and it is not possible for all Zambians to be employed by the government.





Zambians must get serious and migrate from such primitive behavior where something is only good if it benefits you and bad if it doesn’t benefit you.



Joseph Malanji, a former Foreign Affairs Minister often Dubbed “Bonanza” for his flamboyant distribution of wealth, has become a symbol of unchecked corruption and the betrayal of public trust. His conviction for orchestrating what can be described as one of the greatest thefts in Zambia’s history, $11 million (approximately ZMW 270 million) in cash withdrawn from a bank in Turkey is mind boggling by any standard.





Malanji’s nickname, “Bonanza,” was not born in a vacuum. During his time in power, he was known for his lavish generosity, distributing cash and resources to allies, associates, and even communities. To some, this made him a folk hero—a Robin Hood figure who, while dipping in the public purse, shared his spoils with the less fortunate. But this narrative crumbles under scrutiny. The money he so freely handed out was not his to give. It belonged to the Zambian people—intended for schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, not for personal aggrandizement or political patronage.





Can generosity with stolen wealth absolve a thief? The answer is a resounding no. A thief remains a thief, regardless of how they spend their ill-gotten gains.





Those who benefited from Joe Malanji have been all over social media platforms saying things like he was a good man he donated this and that. One facebook user Kanina Ka Mano kz posted “(When you are good u are good) this man helped a lot of people including me and my brother Godfrey Mwiza Silungwe. He helped a lot of us through empowerment money which he used to donate in his former constituency’s kabala area in kitwe. He by using public money, contributed to where we are right now as a country. Thank God for his life. He does not know me, but I know him. Thank you so much sir, may the good Lord see you through and speak for you.’





Maybe the question to ask Kanina is, was it his money? Or may be, is being generous a reason for people not to be convicted?



Malanji cannot be innocent just because he helped a few individuals after looting the country’s resources. Just like we warn Ministers Like Makozo Chikote and others, Malanji was warned, but at the time he was in power and all warnings fell on deaf ears.





Supporters within the PF and some opposition circles have cried “political persecution.” The evidence presented in court leaves little room for doubt. This was not a politically motivated witch hunt but a judicial reckoning for a crime of unprecedented scale. The attempt to frame Malanji’s conviction as persecution is a distraction from the undeniable truth: $11 million of Zambia’s money was stolen, and Malanji was at the center of it.





A thief is a thief, even if He is a generous thief. The details of Malanji’s crime, as revealed in court, read like a script from a crime thriller. In an act of staggering boldness, Malanji and his associates walked into a bank in Turkey and withdrew $11 million of Zambia’s public funds in cash. This was not a sophisticated scheme involving hidden accounts or complex financial maneuvers—it was a blatant, over-the-counter withdrawal, executed with the kind of impunity that suggests a deep sense of entitlement. The bank, unprepared for such a massive cash transaction, reportedly struggled to process the request, forcing Malanji and his team to wait for hours as the money was being counted.





Malanji allegedly used a Zambian Presidential plane to transport the stolen funds, raising serious questions about the complicity of higher authorities. Who authorized the use of state resources for this criminal endeavor? The investigation revealed further audacity: Malanji deposited $100,000 daily for 14 consecutive days, a reckless display of confidence that underscores how comfortable he had become with his loot. Yet, only about $5 million of the stolen funds have been traced or recovered, leaving millions unaccounted for.





“A thief is a thief, even if he is a generous thief” finds its perfect embodiment in Malanji. Generosity with stolen goods does not erase the crime; it merely compounds the injustice by masking it with a veneer of benevolence. The $11 million Malanji stole could have funded critical public services in a country where poverty remains rampant, schools are underfunded, and healthcare is often inadequate. His actions deprived millions of Zambians of a better future, no matter how many hands he shook or how many gifts he bestowed.





The Bible, a moral compass for many Zambians, is unequivocal about theft: “Thou shall not steal” (Exodus 20:15). Scripture further instructs that a thief must make restitution, often paying back double or more for what was taken (Exodus 22:4). If we are being honest, Malanji’s four-year sentence is lenient, looking at the gravity of his crime. In a country where a person can face five to seven years in prison for stealing a chicken out of desperation, the disparity in sentencing raises questions about justice and equality before the law.





Malanji’s actions challenge Zambia’s moral fabric. The defense of his “generosity” echoes the flawed logic of those who justify wrongdoing with good deeds.





John 8:32 “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

Get in touch with us on WhatsApp +263786654620

#zambianwhistleblower #zwb

©️ Zambian Whistleblower