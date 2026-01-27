A Ticket of Brian Mundubile and Chifumu Banda Is Non-Controversial — It Can Give the Tonse Alliance a Better Chance and a Proper SPV





By Dr. Kingsley B. Chinyama

Brussles | 25.01.2026



As Zambia edges toward another decisive political moment, the central question before the opposition is no longer whether change is necessary, but how that change can be made credible, inclusive, and electorally viable. For the Tonse Alliance, success will depend on presenting a ticket that reassures the undecided voter, consolidates the base, and avoids reopening wounds that fragment the opposition vote. In this context, a Brian Mundubile–Chifumu Banda ticket stands out as a non-controversial, strategic choice, one that offers the alliance a proper vehicle to compete and win.





First, politics is about arithmetic before it becomes poetry. Elections are won by coalitions broad enough to cut across regions, generations, and political histories. A Mundubile–Banda ticket speaks directly to this logic. It is not built on provocation or personality cults, but on political balance. It avoids extremes and instead offers a calm, steady alternative that can attract traditional party loyalists while remaining acceptable to floating voters who are fatigued by constant political drama.





Second, credibility matters. Voters are increasingly skeptical of experimental politics and last-minute political marriages that feel opportunistic. What gives this ticket strength is its predictability and seriousness. It does not frighten the business community, civil servants, churches, or cooperating partners. At the same time, it does not alienate grassroots supporters who want leadership that understands both governance and opposition struggle. In short, it is a ticket that looks like government-in-waiting, not a protest slate.





Third, the non-controversial nature of this ticket is precisely its advantage. In a polarized environment, controversy mobilizes opponents faster than it mobilizes supporters. The Tonse Alliance does not need a ticket that excites Twitter for a week but bleeds votes on election day. It needs a ticket that lowers political temperatures, keeps the alliance intact, and forces the ruling side to campaign on record rather than fear-mongering. Mundubile and Banda do exactly that: they deny opponents an easy attack line.





Fourth, unity within the alliance is non-negotiable. The Tonse Alliance is strongest when it acts as a coalition of shared purpose rather than competing egos. A Mundubile–Banda ticket minimizes internal resistance because it does not appear to privilege one faction at the expense of others. It creates space for all alliance partners to see themselves in the project. That internal peace is not cosmetic; it translates into coordinated campaigns, disciplined messaging, and higher voter turnout.





Finally, Zambia’s current mood favors stability with reform, not chaos with slogans. Citizens want leadership that can fix the economy, restore confidence, and govern competently from day one. A non-controversial ticket reassures voters that the transition will be orderly and focused on delivery, not revenge or experimentation. That reassurance is what converts dissatisfaction with the status quo into actual votes.





In conclusion, the Tonse Alliance does not need the loudest ticket, it needs the right one. A Brian Mundubile and Chifumu Banda ticket offers balance, credibility, unity, and electability. It is a proper vehicle for a serious political project and a realistic path to victory. In a contest where margins will matter, being non-controversial is not a weakness; it is the strategy.



