A TRIBUTE TO DIPAK KUMAR A. PATEL: A LIFE OF SERVICE TO ZAMBIA



By Dr Charles Sinkala



#DipakPatel #ZambiaPolitics #Legacy #ConstitutionalAffairs #PublicDebt #MMD #WTO #FAZ #BOBATV



As I reflect on the life and legacy of Dipak Kumar A. Patel, I am reminded of the profound impact he had on our nation, Zambia. Born in Mufulira, he rose to become a stalwart of our politics and a champion of constitutional governance.





I recall my first meeting with Dipak in 1992, shortly after Zambia’s transition to multi-party democracy. I was struck by his energy, vision, and commitment to serving the people. His passion for Zambia’s development was palpable, and it was clear that he was a leader who would leave his mark.





Patel’s entry into politics was marked by his association with the “Young Turks” of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), a group that played a pivotal role in shaping Zambia’s transition. His dedication and expertise earned him multiple cabinet roles under Presidents Chiluba and Mwanawasa.





As a Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central, Patel’s commitment to his constituency was unwavering. He served his people with distinction, winning their trust as an MMD candidate, an Independent, and later under the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD). His nickname, “Chief Bauleni,” reflects his deep connection with the community.





Patel’s most recent contribution to Zambia’s development has been in the realm of constitutional affairs and public debt. His petition in the Constitutional Court, Dipak Patel v. Attorney General, highlighted the importance of parliamentary approval for external debt, sparking a crucial debate on fiscal responsibility.





Beyond politics, Patel’s influence extended to sports administration, serving as an Executive Committee Member of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), and as Chairman and Owner of BOBA TV, a social media television station. Internationally, he represented Zambia as chairperson for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) delegation at the World Trade Organization (WTO).





As we remember Dipak Kumar A. Patel, we celebrate a life of service, dedication, and passion for Zambia’s progress. His legacy serves as an inspiration to future generations, reminding us of the power of public service and the importance of standing up for what is right.



May his contributions to Zambia’s development be remembered for generations to come. 🌟