🇺🇸🇮🇷⚡️ — A U.S. source to Axios:

Eventually the Iranian regime will go down unless the Supreme Leader speaks directly to President Trump.





He doesn’t trust that anyone else in their system has the authority to actually negotiate.



— I think Trump’s ego is genuinely hurt by the fact that Khamenei will never talk to him.





Trump talked to Kim Jong Un, Xi, MBS, Putin, and all these world leaders. We’ve always seen de-escalation after such talks, because Trump enjoys how it makes him feel. He likes the attention, it makes him feel important and ‘respected’, which is very important to him.





But Khamenei has never talked to him, and never will. I think that’s a more decisive factor in Trump’s approach to Iran than anything else. He would attack Iran simply out of spite and pride, rather than actual reasons.



Khamenei can’t stood low to talk to Trump.



