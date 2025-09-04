A Voice of Reason: Hon. Sebastian Kopulande



By: Michael Mulusa



In recent weeks, a strong and refreshing voice has begun to emerge in Zambia the voice of Hon. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande, a leader many are beginning to recognize as a true Voice of Reason.





The first notable moment came during the memorial of Zambia’s 3rd Republican President, Dr. Levy Mwanawasa, and former First Lady Maureen Mwanawasa. At this event, Hon. Kopulande, who is a board member of the Levy Mwanawasa Foundation, delivered a public lecture reflecting on Levy’s leadership. He highlighted the late President’s large heart, recalling how Mwanawasa facilitated medical treatment in South Africa for then-opposition leader Hon. Michael Sata, despite Sata’s constant insults toward him.





In that same spirit, Kopulande urged the current Republican President, who was in attendance, to show compassion by allowing the ailing incarcerated opposition member, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, access to medical treatment.





Just yesterday, Hon. Kopulande featured on the Emmanuel Mwamba Verified program, followed closely by thousands of Zambians at home and abroad. In that discussion, he demonstrated the depth of knowledge and insight that made both President Chiluba and President Mwanawasa keep him within close reach during their tenures. He laid out a clear vision for how Zambia’s economy can grow for the benefit of its people. Reflecting on his time as Special Assistant to President Mwanawasa for Special Duties, he stressed that under Mwanawasa, citizens were never arrested for what they said but only for what they did. He reminded listeners that even when people insulted Mwanawasa, calling him “a cabbage,” he never let anger dictate his leadership.





But who exactly is Hon. Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande?



He is a Rhodes Scholar and holds a PhD in Management with a specialization in Leadership from the University of America in the USA, a Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) in Management Studies from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and a B.A. Degree with Distinction from the University of Zambia. In 1993, he was elected as a PEW Economic Freedom Fellow at Georgetown University in the USA, where he studied Transitional Economics.





Sebastian has worked as a Management Consultant with Deloitte & Touche and held senior management positions in various Zambian companies. He also served as Board Chairman of several government-owned enterprises.





As a passionate advocate of corporate governance, he sat on the inaugural Board of the Institute of Directors of Zambia when it was first established.





He has vast experience in government, having served as Director of Industry in the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Without Portfolio; Senior Private Secretary to the Vice President; Permanent Secretary at State House under the late President Frederick Chiluba; and later as Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties) under the late Dr. Levy P. Mwanawasa.





In that role, he was responsible for advising the Head of State on a wide range of national and international issues and for drafting many of the President’s key speeches. He also went on to serve as Member of Parliament for Chembe Constituency.





He was instrumental in shaping Zambia’s economic landscape through initiatives such as the Zambia Development Agency, the Multi-Facility Economic Zones, the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission, the Presidential Housing Initiative, and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.





As an entrepreneur and industrialist, he ventured into wood processing, creating jobs across urban and rural communities.





His commitment to economic empowerment and trade expansion led him to establish the Zambia International Trade & Investment Centre (ZITIC), which continues to connect Zambian businesses with global markets. Through ZITIC, he has facilitated investment inflows that have contributed to Zambia’s development.





Today, Hon. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande stands out as more than just a politician he is a statesman, a thinker, and a bridge-builder. His calm, reasoned voice is fast becoming one that many Zambians look to in times when the nation desperately needs wisdom and balance.