“A WAKE-UP CALL: MY STORY OF LOSING A JOB TO AI AND THE REALITY OF TECHNOLOGICAL DISPLACEMENT”



I never thought I’d be writing this article, but here I am, a victim of the inevitable – losing my job to Artificial Intelligence (AI). After dedicating eight years of my life to Super Sport, first directly and then indirectly through Vision View, a contracted company, I found myself among over 30 colleagues who were let go at the beginning of August this year (not that im speaking on their behalf). The reason? Super Sport’s decision to use AI to broadcast MTN Super League games in Zambia, effective this season. This experience has been a harsh wake-up call, and I’m sharing my story to sound the alarm: AI is coming for your job, and it’s time to prepare.



THE RISE OF AI IN BROADCASTING



Super Sport’s move to AI-powered broadcasting is a clear indication of the industry’s shift towards automation. While AI brings efficiency and cost savings, it also poses a significant threat to jobs. In our case, AI replaced human production staff, leaving us without a role in the company.



A REALITY CHECK



My story is not unique. AI is transforming various sectors, from manufacturing to healthcare, finance, and transportation. As machines become increasingly capable of performing tasks traditionally done by humans, the risk of job displacement grows. It’s essential to acknowledge this reality and take proactive steps to avoid becoming a victim of technological displacement.



PREPARING FOR THE INVESTABLE



So, what can you do to position yourself for success in an AI-driven world?



1. UPSKILL AND RESKILL: Invest in education and training that complements AI, focusing on skills like critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence.

2. DIVERSIFY YOUR EXPERTISE: Expand your skill set to areas less likely to be automated, such as strategy, innovation, and human-centered roles.

3. STAY ADAPTABLE: Be open to new opportunities and willing to pivot when necessary.

4. EMBRACE LIFELONG LEARNING: Continuously update your knowledge and skills to remain relevant in the job market.



DID I SEE THIS COMING.?



Yes i did see it coming but maybe not this soon.



Did i prepare for this.? Partly Yes i did (Never put all your eggs in one basket has always been my practice) so im always partly prepared.



Am i bitter with super sport.? Not at all, i learnt alot from them, i got trained by the best in the industry. Outside broadcasting is amazing and im glad im a pro in that field. I travel to different countries and i have covered high profile events and tournaments and was paid well. The skill imparted in me will never die and someone somewhere still needs it.



Is this the end of the world or career? No its the begging of the new world. The AI world is here…



CONCLUSION:



Losing my job to AI has been a difficult experience, but it’s also a chance to raise awareness about the urgent need for workers to prepare for the impact of technological advancements. Don’t wait until it’s too late – take control of your future and start positioning yourself for success in an AI-driven world. Remember, AI is not just a threat; it’s also an opportunity to evolve and grow.



I just thought i should share….