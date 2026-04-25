“Lungu’s Remains Never in Government Custody”-Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha

“Lungu’s Remains Never in Government Custody”



By Wilson Mulinda



Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha says the remains of Former President Edgar Lungu have at no point been in the physical custody of the Zambian government.





Mr. Kabesha says throughout the period, the body was held by the South African Police service in connection of its inquest.



The South African police opened an inquest into the circumstances of his death on June 5th 2025.





He says when the South Africa Police Service inquest process reached the point at which to release to the Zambian government was possible, the Lungu family approached the court urgently and obtained an order that the remains be released to them.





He says the remains were handed to the family in the evening of Thursday 23rd April 2026 .



Mr. Kabesha also says Government has respected and will continue to respect every order given by the court as it is a matter of principle.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Kabesha said the question of how a former president is to be laid to rest is not closed by the latest court order.





He said Mr. Lungu served as President and the duty the republic owes to that office is not extinguished by a single order on custody.



ZNBC