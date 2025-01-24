A Warning from History: Militarizing Mining in Zambia Risks Repeating Past Mistakes



The Zambian government’s decision to deploy the army to “sanitize” illegal mining operations raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and the true intent behind this move. While illegal mining undeniably poses challenges, history has shown us the dangers of militarizing resource management—particularly when such actions are taken without addressing the deeper issues of corruption and political interference.





Deploying the army into mining areas does not guarantee a halt to illegal mining. On the contrary, in many cases, it creates an opaque environment where illicit activities can continue unchecked under the cover of military operations. When the military is placed in charge, civilian oversight is often sidelined, leaving the public in the dark about what is really happening.





We’ve seen this play out before. In another African country, the deployment of the army to Chiadzwa diamond fields led to widespread abuses, with soldiers violently displacing local miners. Initially, this was presented as a measure to restore order. However, it soon became clear that the move had less to do with protecting resources and more to do with consolidating control.



Shockingly, despite the military presence, illegal mining continued—and on an even larger scale. When questions arose about $15 billion in diamond revenue that was unaccounted for, the head of state at the time famously declared, “I don’t know where it went.” This admission exposed the devastating reality: the deployment of the army had done little to prevent resource plunder and had instead allowed it to happen behind a veil of secrecy.





Zambia is now at risk of walking the same dangerous path. By involving the army, the government is creating a scenario where illegal mining could persist, but without the public having any insight into who is benefiting or how much is being lost. The lack of transparency surrounding the sugilite reserves, which were recently declared depleted without proper accountability, only heightens these concerns.



Instead of restoring order, militarizing mining operations could Increase corruption: Just as in the Chiadzwa case, military personnel could exploit their presence to profit from illegal mining, extorting locals or directly participating in illicit activities.





With the military’s involvement, politically connected individuals who benefit from illegal mining could continue their activities unchecked, shielded from scrutiny.



The Zambian people are already demanding answers about the sugilite depletion. Adding a military layer of secrecy will only deepen suspicions and mistrust.





The lessons from Chiadzwa are clear militarizing mining operations does not stop illegal activities it institutionalizes them. The sudden involvement of the army often serves as a means of consolidating control over resources rather than ensuring their equitable management.



Moreover, this approach ignores the root causes of illegal mining, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of alternative livelihoods. Chasing away artisanal miners without providing viable economic alternatives merely shifts the problem elsewhere—or allows it to fester under the radar.





The timing of this decision is deeply troubling. It comes on the heels of revelations that Zambia’s sugilite reserves—an immensely valuable resource—have mysteriously been “depleted.” To date, there has been no public explanation of how this happened, who was involved, or where the proceeds went.



Introducing the army into mining areas at this moment raises the question: is this truly about stopping illegal mining, or is it about controlling the narrative and covering up deeper issues? The government’s failure to address the sugilite controversy only fuels speculation that this militarization is less about justice and more about power.





If Zambia is to avoid repeating the mistakes of others, the government must take a different approach which is investigate and publicize the Sugilite Scandal. The public deserves full transparency about how Zambia’s sugilite reserves were managed and why they are now depleted. Without this accountability, militarizing mining operations will only deepen mistrust.



Civilian institutions, not the military, should lead the fight against illegal mining. Law enforcement, regulators, and local authorities must be empowered to act transparently and independently.





Politically connected individuals who benefit from illegal mining must face justice. The public must see that no one is above the law.



Illegal mining will persist as long as poverty and unemployment remain unaddressed. The government must invest in alternative livelihoods for mining communities.





Any military involvement must be accompanied by strict oversight and transparency. The Zambian people must be kept informed of what is happening in mining areas.



Zambia’s mineral wealth is a national treasure that belongs to all its citizens, not a select few. Deploying the army without addressing the deeper issues of corruption, accountability, and transparency risks turning this treasure into a curse.





The government must remember the lessons of the past. Militarizing mining operations is not a solution—it is a band-aid that hides the wound while allowing it to fester. The people of Zambia demand better, and they deserve better.





Justice, transparency, and fairness must guide the country’s resource management policies, not secrecy and militarization. Anything less will betray the trust of the Zambian people and squander the nation’s potential



Ephraim Shakafuswa

Member – Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders