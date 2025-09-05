A WARNING TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: THE PERILS OF USING PR TO MANUFACTURE PUBLIC SUPPORT- Hope Moonga

A WARNING TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: THE PERILS OF USING PR TO MANUFACTURE PUBLIC SUPPORT

Dear President Hakainde Hichilema,

I hope this letter finds you well and in good spirits, as you may be aware in the age of media saturation and digital influence, public relations (PR) has become a powerful tool for shaping public perception. However, as our leader, you must tread carefully. Relying on PR to create an illusion of widespread public support is a risky strategy that could undermine your credibility, erode genuine trust, and destabilize your administration.

A well-orchestrated PR campaign can amplify your achievements, polish your image, and project an aura of universal approval. Press releases, staged events, and curated social media posts can create a narrative that you are universally loved. However, this approach risks creating a façade that collapses under scrutiny. Zambians are discerning; they can distinguish between genuine leadership and a manufactured persona. If your administration leans too heavily on PR to simulate popularity, it may alienate the very people you aim to serve.

For example, overemphasizing positive media coverage while ignoring pressing issues like economic hardship, unemployment, or load-shedding makes your government appear out of touch. Zambians are not swayed by glossy campaigns when their daily realities remain unchanged. Many Zambians feel the country is “going in the wrong direction” economically and politically.

PR-driven popularity is a waste of time. Even if you parade all the students in this country or chiefs to proclaim Zambia to be paradise, the challenges on the ground remain unresolved. for instance, the issue of 19 hours of load has crippled many businesses.

Relying on PR to simulate support risks creating a disconnect between your government and the people. When citizens feel their voices are drowned out by staged narratives, they may turn to opposition voices or, worse, lose faith in the democratic process altogether. Zambia’s history of peaceful transitions of power is a testament to its people’s commitment to democracy. Do not jeopardize this by prioritizing perception over reality.

Moreover, an overreliance on PR can divert resources from critical governance tasks. Funds spent on image-building could be better allocated to improving healthcare, education, or infrastructure—areas where Zambians demand real progress. The expensive PR videos being published by your Assistants like Jito Kayumba on various platforms cannot be more effective than resolving the problems facing the people. Also, Transparency and accountability will earn you more loyalty than any media campaign.

Mr. President, your leadership must be rooted in authenticity. Engage directly with citizens through unfiltered town halls, address their concerns head-on, and prioritize measurable outcomes over media spin. Use PR as a tool to communicate truth, not to fabricate approval. Listen to the unscripted voices on platforms like Zambian Whistleblower, where Zambians freely express their hopes and frustrations. Above all, let your actions speak louder than any press release.

The Zambian people are your greatest asset. Their trust cannot be won through PR alone; it must be earned through genuine, impactful governance. Heed this warning: a leader who relies on manufactured popularity risks losing the very support they seek to cultivate.

Sincerely,

Hope Moonga

A Concerned Voice for Zambia’s Future