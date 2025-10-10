A WARRIOR HAS FALLEN:Go well Mai Guru, until we meet again- PS Thabo Kawana

PS Thabo Kawana writes:

A WARRIOR HAS FALLEN



in 2014, cervical cancer dealt a blow on Wanga Zulu AKA Mai Guru in the Mpali television series show. For a moment she fell and thought it was the end, looking at her youngest children 10 and 7 years old then.





She summoned her inner strength, faith, courage and hope and put on a relentless fight to battle the cancer vowing not to allow it to take her away from her children.

After years of battling the cancer, she overcame. She defeated the unseen killer and was years later declared cancer free by Doctors and lived on to not only tell her story but, created awareness and a beacon of hope for many a cancer survivor today.





This morning we woke up to the sad news of her passing, the cause of her demise is yet to be announced but we take this moment to not only remember her countless efforts in creating awareness but, we also take the moment to celebrate this warrior. We thank God for the gift of life granted to her and shared with us.





Go well Mai Guru, Hamba Kale, until we meet again. May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. Indeed, A WARRIOR HAS FALLEN TODAY