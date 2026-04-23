A ZIMBABWEAN WOMAN FED A HUNGRY MAN AND HE SHOT HER DEAD FOR R35 — WHERE IS YOUR VOICE, RAMAPHOSA?





Her name was Tabeth Chidziva. A Zimbabwean mother, a hard worker, a woman who woke up every day in the streets of Hillbrow, Johannesburg to sell sadza and mazondo honest food, made with honest hands just to survive in a foreign land.





On Sunday April 19, 2026, a man ate her food, refused to pay, and when she dared to speak up for her R35 he pulled out a gun and shot her twice at close range.





Then he walked away. Calmly. Like he had just swatted a fly.



Tabeth died on the street where she worked. Her brother Happymore Chidziva a sitting Member of Parliament in Zimbabwe found out about his sister’s death through a video on the internet.





A VIDEO. On the INTERNET.



President Cyril Ramaphosa how long will African blood water the streets of Johannesburg? How long will foreign Africans be hunted, humiliated, and murdered simply for trying to eat and survive on African soil?





Africa built South Africa during apartheid through solidarity and sacrifice.



The entire continent sheltered, armed, and bled for South Africa’s freedom. THIS is the return on that investment?





Xenophobia in South Africa is not a crime wave. It is a pattern.



It is a policy of silence. Every African nation that once harboured ANC freedom fighters in exile deserves an answer from Pretoria why are our people dying in your streets over food?





AFRICA WANTS TO KNOW :



When will South Africa be held accountable for the blood of African migrants on its streets?



Is this how a free South Africa repays the continent that fought for it? Drop your thoughts



African hype media