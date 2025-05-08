A$AP Rocky Reveals He Once Auditioned For Iconic Star Wars Character

A$AP Rocky has revealed that he once auditioned for the role of Star Wars character, Lando Calrissian.

The character was originally played by Billy Dee Williams but also appears in prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, the film Rocky was auditioning for.

Speaking to Variety, Rocky admitted that he was not at the top of his acting game back then: “I auditioned for Star Wars — for Lando — and my audition was trash. I was trash that day.

He also said Donald Glover was deserving of the role: “My man Childish Gambino was a way better Lando than I would’ve provided at that time. And I think he looked a little more like [Billy Dee Williams] than me.”

Rocky was also asked if he’s still put himself forward for a Star Wars role in the future and he answered: “Hell, yeah.”

A$AP Rocky is set to be seen in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, his biggest acting role to date that also sees him star alongside Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright.

In an interview with The Run Through with Vogue, Rocky revealed what Washington was listening to on the set of the film.

He said: “Denzel would pull up to the movie set playing Pooh Shiesty and Moneybagg Yo, swear to God. Can’t make this up.”

Rocky added: “He likes to listen to Memphis rappers, but modern Memphis rappers. Then he started quoting NLE Choppa. I’m like, ‘You know NLE Choppa?!’ He like, ‘I don’t do drive-bys now, walk ’em down.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, Denzel, chill!’ It was crazy, he’s really tapped in, man.”

A trailer for the crime drama recently dropped with the film scheduled to be released in cinemas on August 22 before debuting on Apple TV+ on September 5.

Spike Lee recently revealed that he cast the rapper in his latest movie after seeing memes stating the “Fashion Killa” star looked like a young Denzel.

He said on 7PM in Brooklyn: “What’s funny is that I was looking at Instagram, four or five years ago, and people were saying that A$AP looked like he’s Denzel’s son. I seen those memes, and then in the film we used that.”