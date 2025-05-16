“Aba Guyi Balibe Nsoni!” – Four Nabbed in Mansa for Printing Fake Money Like It’s Maheu



You’ve heard of “printing money” as slang for getting rich quickly. But four bold men in Luapula took it literally until the long arm of the law caught up with their counterfeit schemes, all thanks to an alert mobile money booth operator and a suspicious K500 transaction.





In what police are calling one of the most daring and careless attempts at fast riches, Gerald Lwando (26), Clever Chilambe (30), Innocent Chomba (26), and Sydney Mubanga thought they could outsmart the system printing K59,100 in fake Kwacha and $4,400 in bogus U.S. dollars like they were photocopying school notes.





According to Luapula Province Police Commissioner Mwala Yuyi, the suspects started their day with high hopes and low morals. The trio from Kalikeka Village and New Mufulira Compound hired a motorcycle to Chembe District. But instead of real money, they pulled out crisp but clearly suspicious K100 notes, attempting to deposit K500 via mobile money.





But Gift Mwewa, the mobile money booth operator and unexpected hero of the day, smelled a rat. “Awee, pali ama colour yalifilwa! (The colours were off!),” he told bystanders as he refused to complete the transaction and raised an alarm.





Not ones to give up easily, the suspects tried another booth. But like a poorly rehearsed Nollywood plot, they were cornered by members of the public who had already gotten wind of their antics. The crowd, fueled by adrenaline and possibly a little street justice spirit, held the suspects until police arrived.





Further investigations led to the arrest of Sydney Mubanga, a man believed to be the “printing press” behind the operation. A raid at his residence uncovered printing equipment, inks, and materials believed to be used for producing the fake notes.





“Section 369 of the Penal Code is very clear,” said Commissioner Yuyi. “These gentlemen thought they could bring ‘Bank of Mubanga’ to the streets. But now, they’ll be printing court papers instead.”



All four suspects are currently in custody, awaiting their day in court, which might just be the most legitimate building they’ve entered in weeks.





The story has left Mansa residents buzzing.



“Awe sure, naimwe! Who tries to use fake money in a village where everyone knows each other?” asked a local trader. “It’s like using a forged school report at your own funeral!”





Another added, “These guys had the courage of lions, but the brains of chickens.”



As investigations continue, police have warned the public to be vigilant. If you receive money that looks like it was printed during a blackout, don’t hesitate to report it.





For now, the “chemistry boys” of Kalikeka Village will be trading their fake dollars for genuine prison time.



Pictures by Hope Chilufya | ZANIS

May 15, 2025

©️ KUMWESU