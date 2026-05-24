Abale Anga, Ntawi Ndi Sopano. Zambians Must Correct the Mistake We Made in 2021 and Retire HH This August- Smart Banda – Wa Kumawa

Abale Anga, Ntawi Ndi Sopano. Zambians Must Correct the Mistake We Made in 2021 and Retire HH This August



By Smart Banda – Wa Kumawa



This August, patriotic citizens must rise in numbers and correct one of the biggest political mistakes this country has made in recent history, the decision to hand over power to President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government. Each one of us has an obligation to make amends and protect the future generations.





What many Zambians voted for in 2021 was hope, unity, no tribalism, economic recovery and restoration of democracy. Unfortunately, what the country has received instead is fear, intimidation, political manipulation, shrinking democratic space and a leadership obsessed with self-preservation rather than national development.





Today, even ordinary citizens who once celebrated HH have realized that Zambia has gradually become a country where institutions are compromised, opposition voices are constantly targeted and political competition is increasingly being suffocated. The arrogance of power has reached dangerous levels.





The recent allegations raised by the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance regarding violence and intimidation during nominations should concern every peace-loving Zambian. Whether one supports Tonse Alliance or not, the idea that any ruling party can allegedly attempt to engineer over 85 unopposed parliamentary seats through fear and intimidation is deeply alarming and completely unacceptable in a democratic nation. If these allegations are true, then Zambia is standing at the edge of a dangerous democratic collapse.





What is even more telling is that despite all the alleged intimidation, manipulation and violence, the UPND reportedly only managed to secure a handful of unopposed seats. This alone demonstrates that citizens across Zambia are rejecting intimidation politics and are prepared to stand with the opposition in defense of democracy.





The growing support for Brian Mundubile is not accidental. It is a protest against broken promises, selective justice, economic hardship and political betrayal. Many citizens now see Mundubile as a symbol of resistance against what they perceive to be an increasingly intolerant government.





Zambians must understand that democracy dies slowly. It starts when citizens normalize political violence, excuse abuse of state institutions and remain silent when opponents are harassed. Before long, elections become meaningless because the outcome is predetermined through intimidation and institutional capture.This is why voter turnout this August will be extremely important to retire HH and his tribalistic cartels





Every marketeer, taxi driver, farmer, youth, church member, civil servant and unemployed graduate must realize that staying away from voting is indirectly empowering those who may wish to weaken democracy further. Silence and voter apathy are dangerous weapons in the hands of politicians who thrive on low participation and fear, so this election must not merely be about political parties. It must be about rescuing Zambia’s democratic foundations before they are damaged beyond repair by HH.





The country is now deeply divided on political and tribal lines because leadership has chosen politics of revenge over politics of reconciliation. Instead of uniting the nation after victory, HH and the UPND government appears to have spent most of its time fighting critics, weakening opponents and allegedly capturing institutions that were supposed to remain independent. Many citizens who sacrificed for the UPND struggle have been abandoned and betrayed. The very youths that campaigned tirelessly for change are today among the most frustrated. The cost of living remains painfully high for many households, businesses are struggling and public confidence in governance continues to erode.

The Zambians must therefore vote with wisdom and courage this August.This is not the time for fear. It is time for citizens to peacefully and democratically reclaim their voice through the ballot box. No government should ever become bigger than the people. Fortunately, Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu have now emerged as serious contenders in a political environment where many citizens are desperately searching for an alternative leadership direction. Whether one fully agrees with them or not, their growing momentum reflects the growing frustration among ordinary Zambians.





The future of Zambia cannot be built on intimidation, propaganda and political violence. It must be built on fairness, democracy, accountability and respect for divergent views.This August, patriotic Zambians must vote in massive numbers, not out of hatred, but out of duty to protect democracy and restore balance to the nation.





History will judge this generation harshly if it remains silent while democratic principles are gradually undermined. The ballot remains the most powerful weapon citizens possess. And this August, Zambia must use it wisely and retire HH and vote Brian Mundubile as president.



*Chino chaka… Ayenda*