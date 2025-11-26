ABANDON BILL 7 AND STOP BEING EMOTIONAL,  PF MPs TELL HH

ABANDON BILL 7 AND STOP BEING EMOTIONAL, OPPOSITION MPs TELL HH



By Prudence Chota



Opposition Members of Parliament have slammed President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks suggesting that the church is against him due to his origin.





Addressing the media in Lusaka on Wednesday, Lunte MP Mutotwe Kafwaya said President Hichilema must stop bringing ethnicity into national discourse whenever different sectors of society oppose his style of governance.





Mr. Kafwaya said what Zambians have rejected is Bill 7 and the President’s alleged determination to have it enacted against the people’s will. He reminded the Head of State that he was elected by 2.8 million voters from across all regions, and noted that the UPND, while in opposition, also rejected Bill 10 and freely protested against it.





And Lukashya MP George Chisenga said Zambians have not changed in their expectations of leadership, arguing that it is the President who has shifted course. He described it as disheartening for Mr. Hichilema to accuse the church of attacking him when he previously sought refuge and support from the same church while in opposition.





Meanwhile, Tonse Alliance Chairperson Brian Mundubile said the Constitution is a national document and not a personal one, emphasizing that any amendments must be people-driven.





Mr. Mundubile accused the President of dishonesty in handling national matters, saying no one forced him to make promises he has failed to fulfil.



He has since urged the Head of State to promote love and unity rather than division.