ABOUT DICTATOR DEPUTY SPEAKER MOSES Diramba MOYO- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

ABOUT DICTATOR DEPUTY SPEAKER MOSES Diramba MOYO



This man called Moses Moyo is the Independent MP for Luangeni constituency in Chipata and Deputy Speaker of the Zambia Parliament. Yesterday he slapped a 7 days suspension on 2 PF opposition MPs, Hon Lukas Simumba and Hon Robert Kapyanga of Nakonde and Mpika constituencies respectively.





Their offense: exhibited (during Lukas debate) inside Parliament yesterday the last 3 years speeches to the Parliament by President HH stating they were all the same and copy & paste of each other with no tangible differences or achievements from one annual speech to the next on national values.





This man Moyo ascended to Parliament and Deputy Speaker position not for the good of the people of Luangeni or the Nation in general but to make money from Government tenders. He is into road constructions and that is his preoccupation on siphoning money from government coffers and not letting MPs speak for the people.





So he does anything possible to please the government even if that means turning the Parliament into a dictator zone that MPs especially the opposition should not be given space to speak or debate freely.





He has made the Zambia Parliament even look docile to our neighboring Malawi Parliament where MPs from the opppsition are allowed to debate freely against President Chakwera and even in his presence.





In Moyo’s mind, the Zambia Parliament is a secondary school and he is that Headmaster that would move around with a stick canning everyone he wishes to.



I have witnessed MMD 15 years and PF 10 years majority control of the Zambian Parliament and it was way democratic. The Opposition then PF and UPND had a free hand voice to express themselves against the then incumbent Presidents and their executive government. Hon Jack Mwiimbu, Hon Gary Nkombi and Hon Cornelius Mweetwa can attest to this. They spoke freely as they wished and no deputy Speaker (Mwimba Malama) stopped them from speaking freely.





Ifwe today it’s ‘ No sooner than’ you open your mouth do you hear dictator deputy Speaker Moyo shout…Order ! Order !Order ! Sit Sown! Go out of the Chamber. Lol





Incidentally the Deputy Speaker Moyo was one of the UPND campaign managers in the just ended Petauke Central by elections where the Tonse Alliance candidate won. Anyway even for Moses Diramba Moyo, his ‘one day’ is slowly nearing



MBS19.03.2025