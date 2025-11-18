About Donald Trump Jnr’s visit to Zambia



By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka



On Sunday 16th November 2025, it was announced that Donald Trump Jnr was on a private visit to Zambia. His visit was announced by State House and carried by various media outlets. Being a keen follower of US politics, I smelt coffee because Don Jnr is one of the closest advisers to Don Snr. Going into the election year, one camp celebrated and another one unleashed missiles.





Well-educated people in this context are bound to ensure citizens understand what is at play and what the ante is. My feeling is that as Zambians we miss opportunities. We are so engulfed in internal politics that we leave all the good things to foreigners. They watch us fight and get their money quietly.





Who is Donald Trump Junior?



Donald Trump Jr. (born December 31, 1977) is a U.S. businessman and political figure, the eldest child of Donald J. Trump and his first wife Ivana Trump. He served as an Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, overseeing development projects, branding and real-estate interests.





He also served on the board of the Donald J. Trump Foundation (a family charitable foundation established in 1988 and dissolved in 2018) alongside his father and his siblings.





Although he did not hold an official government position during his father’s presidency, Trump Jr. is one of his father’s key informal advisers, playing an active role in campaign strategy, public communications, and mobilising the conservative base. In terms of wealth, Forbes estimates Trump Jr.’s net worth at around US$500 million (as of 2025).





Why is his visit to Zambia important?



Zambia, like many African countries, is not in the news in most European and other Western countries. So having people close to the most powerful leaders in government is very important, as it helps transmit clear information.





Don Jnr is that type of person who can make calls to the US leadership and business to harness opportunities in Zambia. It is therefore wrong to think his visit is low profile.





Why do I say so?



Just after his visit, a team from the USA visiting Zambia had a meeting with the Health Minister announcing $1.5 billion in health support. This was followed by a phone call from Secretary of State Marko Rubio to the Zambian Republican President. What they discussed I don’t know, but I am sure Zambia only gained from that conversation.





Sharing poverty



Borrowing from my elder brother Hamududu’s sentiments, Zambians should do business more with the outside world. When we do business only amongst ourselves, we would be sharing poverty. To achieve development, money must move into Zambia. China, being the world’s factory, gets most of our money through exports to us. Japan does the same.





The USA is our financial centre and all our money is banked in New York under the Bretton Woods system. So Zambia should strive to open up businesses with the outside world. We need to get external business funding.





We are not for handouts. We are a country of men and women that want to work and create wealth. Unfortunately, politics blinds us. We politic on everything and the outside world picks that up, especially if they are visiting.





Chinese Premier visiting



One notable visit to Zambia is that of the Chinese Premier, the second most important man in China. We should ensure business takes advantage and ask for the Chinese delegation to connect our people.





We should ensure that regardless of circumstances, we continue remaining aligned to everyone. Not being non-aligned, but aligned to all!!!! To us they are all foreigners. To them we are all Zambians.





I think we are too aggressive with each other. We need to calm down, guys. No need for more pressure, but seeing a nation that loves one another is the ultimate goal. We shall never agree on political lines, but we should agree on the development side.



Have a lovely Tuesday!