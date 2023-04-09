About Dr Fred M’membe

Dr M’membe is a revolutionary, Journalist, Accountant, Lawyer, Economist, and Advocate of the High Court and Supreme Court of Zambia.

He holds a Doctorate in business administration (DBA), Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the University of Zambia; Master of Arts in economic policy management (M.A. EPM), University of Zambia; Master of Laws (LLM–Taxation), University of Lusaka; Graduate of the Poynter Institute, St Pittsburgh, Florida dedicated to teaching and inspiring journalists and media leaders, and stands for a journalism that informs citizens and enlightens public discourse; Bachelor of Laws (LLB), University of Zambia; and Bachelor of Accountancy, University of Zambia.

Currently, he is pursing a second doctorate in journalism and media studies with the University of Leicester.

Dr M’membe is the Founder and former managing director and editor-in-chief, Post Newspapers Limited; Worked as Financial accountant, Zambia State Insurance Corporation, and as Audit senior, KPMG.

He is a recipient of the following awards:

International Press Institute World Press Hero Award, “in recognition of courage and dedication to the principles of opinion and expression”, 2000.



United States National Association of Black Journalists Percy Qoboza Foreign Journalist Award, 1999.

The Commonwealth Press Union Astor Award, 1996.



South African Union of Journalists Pringle Medal Award, 1996.

International Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), “in recognition of his commitment to the defence of press freedom in Zambia and throughout the world”, 1995.



International Editor of the Year Award, World Press Review, “for enterprise courage and leadership in advancing press freedom, enhancing human rights, and fostering excellence in journalism”, 1995.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Award, “in recognition of dedication and commitment to advancing the cause of a free and independent press in Southern Africa”, 1995.

Dr M’membe is a member of the following professional bodies:

The only non-British member of the British Society of Editors.

Member of the International Press Institute.

Member of the World Association of Newspapers and Editors Forum (WAN-IFRA).

Member of the African Media Initiative and African Media Leadership Forum.



Member of the South African Communication Association.

Member of the International Bar Association.

Member of the International Bar Association’s taxes committee.

Member of the Commonwealth Lawyers Bar Association.

Member of the SADC Lawyers Association.

His research interests include: Media regulation and accountability, media, ethics, entrepreneurship, marketing research, business ethics, project planning appraisal and control, communication strategies, economic policy management, economic growth and development, dimensions of poverty, information communication technologies, and business growth and development