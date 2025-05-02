ABOUT FOURTEEN CANDIDATES EYE THE LUMEZI SEAT ON THE UPND TICKET



Lumezi… Friday May 2, 2025



By Edwin Zimba



Lumezi District Commissioner Lufeyo Ngoma has emerged as the front runner to represent the people of Lumezi in Parliament ahead of the forthcoming by-election slated for June 26th 2025.



This is based on the primary findings in the 11 wards of Lumezi District.



The Lumezi seat fell vacant following the sentencing of the area Member of Parliament Munir Zulu to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour.



The Lumezi lawmaker was convicted and sentenced in relation to a press conference held on March 21, 2023, where he alleged that Ministers Milupi and Musokotwane each received US$250,000 via bank transfer from an undisclosed company, and that Board Chairperson Kuntawala had sent US$150,000 to Milupi two days before his appointment.



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set 26th May 2025 as the date to hold the nominations for the Lumezi by-election.



And the UPND ticket appears attractive as many are vying for the Lumezi Seat.



Additionally, the UPND provincial team, led by UPND Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri and State House special advisor to the President for politics, Levy Ngoma, also did their own assessment from the grassroot structures and the traditional leadership and Mr Ngoma’s names has been popping up on top in conversations, alongside General Patrick Mtonga and Isaac Zulu.



Many people asked about who should represent Lumezi, have mentioned Mr Ngoma saying he has proven to be a selfless servant and leader who looks beyond political lenses to facilitate development for the people of Lumezi.



Information on the ground and an initial assessment indicate that Mr Ngoma whose village and family is in Lukusuzi ward in Mwanya Chiefdom is the only one among the aspiring candidates who has been in the hard to reach valley of Lumezi more than ten times while routinely visiting wards in the plateau, engaging people about government policies and development agenda thus making him a preferred candidate who can lobby for development in both the plateau and the valley of Lumezi.



He has endeavoured to be a man of the people by opening the doors to his office to everyone who sought his audience and doing everything possible to lend a helping hand.



Next in line is retired General Patrick Mtonga.



General Mtonga has been mobilising support for himself to equally position himself for possible adoption in both the plateau and the valley.



He has also been mobilising the party structures and undertaking some ground works targeting adoption for 2026 but with the by-election the momentum will have to diverted to the current institution.



Another name that pops up is that of Isaac Zulu, who works for the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment.



Mr Zulu who comes from Kumimba ward in Chief Chikomeni area has been making contributions to funerals football tournaments and social events.



Mr Zulu has since organised a football tournament to get himself involved with the youths and also branded UPND T-Shirts which are being distributed during matches.



Meanwhile, the 2021 General elections losing Lumezi constituency independent candidate, Zelipa Chisulo, also wants to contest on the UPND ticket.



Others are Jimmy Chilungamo, who contested the 2021 polls on the UPND ticket and lost to Munir Zulu.



Also surprisingly contesting on the UPND ticket in Lumezi is Malani Zimba who is a serving Chadiza District Commissioner in Chadiza.



Mr Zimba has already branded his vehicle and is distributing some UPND-branded T-shirts.



He has been on a spending spree, convincing the grassroots to endorse his candidature.



Meanwhile Kwacha Banda is a retired Teacher who has also been doing some ground works and the Party has already introduced him to the people.



The list of people wishing to contest the poll is believed to extends to about 14 with other names popping up in conversations being that of Lundazi District Commissioner Marjory Banda, and Anderson Banda who is UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairman and among others.



Others political parties are yet to unveil candidates as there has been less political activity in their camps in Lumezi but there has been talk about them fielding one candidate in Lumezi polls.



Independent Candidates, Tonse Alliance, the Socialist Party, Citizens First Party and the Leadership Movement are among political parties that area most likely to contest the fourth coming by-election.