ABOUT GRANDSTANDING: A CASE OF UNPROFESSIONAL POLICE BEHAVIOR IN THE ARREST OF MR. ELIAS MUSYANI



By Sean E. Tembo



1. As a former Police Officer, l was totally shocked with the display of unprofessionalism by the Police Officers that went to arrest one Elias Musyani at the Lusaka Magistrates Court complex yesterday. Especially after the Police Spokesperson later disclosed the alleged offense for which Mr. Musyani was arrested for, as that of cyber bullying … a non-violent white collar offense.





2. To start with, based on available video footage, when the officers first approached Mr. Musyani, they were all in plain clothes. Unless the regulations have changed, but when l was a Police Officer, when you go to execute a public operation, at least one of you was required to be in full police uniform. These regulations are put there for good reason, and some officers might not appreciate them, until one day, something unfortunate happens, such as getting beaten up by the public after being mistaken for thieves.





3. Then l noticed that, way after the alleged suspect was apprehended and put in handcuffs, one of the Police Officers involved in the arrest decided to pull out his side arm, and kept his finger on the trigger throughout the time that the suspect was led to a waiting motor vehicle. That’s a big November Oscar. I kept scratching my head and wondering what they teach these boys and girls at the Police Academy these days.





4. The most basic rule of a firearm is; never pull it out unless you’re ready to use it. The moment you pull out your firearm and you are not ready to open fire, then you become vulnerable. That momentary indecision of whether to open fire or not, when you have already drawn your weapon, can be fatal to you. Do the debate in your mind while the firearm is still holstered, and only pull it out once you have decided that you’re ready to open fire. So, in that particular instance, why did the officer find it necessary to pull out his side arm while leading a handcuffed suspect? Who was he ready to shoot? A handcuffed suspect?





5. The issue of trigger discipline is a whole topic which the Police Command should re-orient the officers in question. The rule is simple; keep your finger off the trigger. Only put your finger on the trigger when you are opening fire. This rule might sound trivial but it’s critical, and any law enforcement agent or military personnel worth their salt, will tell you that it is of paramount importance. It is designed to protect, both yourself and the people around you. One might not appreciate this rule until they find themselves being paraded in a courtroom for murder, because of unintentional shooting.





6. When l was in the service, we had a saying which might sound a little vulgar, but which l will say anyway, because President Hakainde Hichilema used a similar word, not so long ago, so l guess it’s an acceptable word. We used to say “Police ilibe matako”. When l tried to literally translate this idiom, it didn’t make sense. But based on the situations where other officers used it, l think it means “do not take the Police for granted”. Even if you’re a Police Officer. One minute you may have the power of arrest, the next minute, your colleagues will be exercising the power of arrest on you.





7. Overall, I feel that the entire team that was involved in the arrest of Mr. Elias Musyani at the Magistrates Court complex yesterday, should be taken for re-training. For their own good and for the good of the public. Oh maybe l am just an old-fashioned former Police Officer who believes in the rules too much? Anyway, whatever the case, the Future is SET ✌️✌️✌️



///END



SET 22.03.2025