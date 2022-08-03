About the ‘intact, not depressed’ Bowman

Bowman Lusambo says he is not depressed after the Constitutional Court upheld the nullification of his election as Kabushi PF member of parliament.

He says he is now contemplating whether to stand or not in the by-election within the next 90 days.

“I am very intact. I am not even thinking about defecting. Defecting to go where?” said Lusambo. “I cannot. I will sit and reflect where the world takes us. Regarding the issue of recontesting the elections, that is straight forward. What the court (Constitutional Court) has done is that it has called for fresh elections. That is all. So, assertions that I can’t contest are lies. It is a straight forward matter. Elections are won on the ground. As it stands, I am intact.”

Indeed, Bowman ought to reflect well – deeply – and without illusions. Certainly, the world in which he bulldozed no longer exists. His ‘nato forces’ mentality is and must remain consigned to the dustbin of the PF’s violent politics that was rejected in 2021. But we agree with the bootlicker when he says: “I am very intact, I’m not depressed. I am not even thinking about defecting. Defecting to go where?” He has no reason to get depressed because he authored those malpractices – he knew what he was doing. And even if he were depressed by the court’s decision, he won’t say it. He won’t declare it publicly. He’ll come out brave and ‘intact’ but it hurts inside! This is because he brought it upon himself. He has to live with the choices – decisions – he made. It is said that ‘Reap what you sow’ also means that the actions – Karma – you do in life will come back to you. A good action will reap good outcomes and vice-versa.

“Everything you do, everything you say, every choice you make, sooner or later comes back around.” – Anonymous.

Grant M. Bright put it this way, “You reap what you sow: Life is like a boomerang. Our thoughts, deeds and words return to us sooner or later, with astounding accuracy.”

And the Holy Bible is clear about things.

“Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, this he will also reap.” – Galatians 6:7. “Whoever sows injustice will reap calamity, and the rod of his fury will fail.” – Proverbs 22:8. “A wicked person earns deceptive wages, but the one who sows righteousness reaps a sure reward.” – Proverbs 11:18.