About the Utterances of the Outgoing US Ambassador



By Prof Lubinda Haabazoka



Well, this will not be the first time I am commenting on issues relating to ambassadors and the economic sovereignty of our country.





Six years ago, Foote also broke diplomatic decorum and went wild on Zambia. We then saw the US Embassy issue threats before the 2021 elections.





Fast forward to today, I am not surprised that the outgoing Ambassador has once again gone rogue. This often happens when a country wants something from you and cannot get it. It also happens when they are competing with other global powers on your turf.





You see, Zambia is a democratic and non-aligned country. We have no enemies or preferred partners, all are equal to us. However, no one can choose friends for us, nor should anyone attempt to recruit us into hating others.





We are grateful for all the aid that flows into our country, but this should never be used as an instrument of manipulation. There are many countries, including Iran, that survive without similar aid and are still developed. Therefore, my fellow Zambians, let us strive to be self-sufficient.





Additionally, this tendency of foreigners labeling Zambians as thieves must stop. I personally do not condone such behavior.





Even Donald Trump once stated that Americans stole USAID funds. That is where investigations should begin. It is quite possible for stolen USAID medicines to cross borders into Zambia and be sold to private chemists. Have we considered that? The same American companies used for distribution should be among the primary suspects.





Let us give each other the respect we all deserve. This is 2026.



That said, we love the USA, Africa, Europe, Asia, and all the people of the world.