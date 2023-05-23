

Miles Sampa

ABOUT THE WEDDING & GUEST LIST

So the event of the day was the traditional wedding of the daughter to our President HH. What a good feeling and more so oldest child of the first family. In my past life met them all including the then toddlers but now two talk boys with afros doing the Tonga cowboy dance (as their father enjoy doing) on the line up of their older sister. Fantastic.

Beyond that I struggled to notice who made the guest list that our President had invited to attend the ‘national’ wedding. I am far from having expected to have received a card. Here thinking of people like the former President ECL, Fred Mmembe, Sean Tembo, Harry Kalaba, Dr Canicius Banda, Chilufya Tayali et al

A few days ago I wrote an article on how us politicians or indeed all seniors citizens should ensure to exclude our children and spouses from ‘fights’ in our arena. It’s noble to do that. Our personal families are not part of our political or business miunderstangs, agreements or disagreements.

Even within the President’s renown past and current associates we can only hope majority were invited. Maybe they were sworn to privacy as we have seen no guest pics online but I can assume away from Minsters that the likes of Muna Hantuba, Valentine Chitalu and Costain Chilala were there.

While I am at it I can also assume and hope that our chairman and the President associate (atleast then) Mr James Ndambo was invited and was present. Not long ago Mr Ndambo married off his daughter and we watched live that the guest of honour at that wedding in SA was one of President HH’s senior Ministers. Therein made the optics clear that a gesture of invitation was extended to the President and he was represented at the event by one of his Ministers.

I keep mentioning Mr Ndambo because I know both him and Sir HH before he became President. I know there were good my home town (Choma & Southern province) associates and brothers.

Apparently it all went highway when wrongly reported that one of the guest at the Ndambo sponsored beauty pageant in Choma some time last year was some rich foreigner lady called Isabel Dos Santos and daughter to the late President of Angola Edwardo Dos Santos. Those who make a living by telling lies to current (and even former Presidents ) so speculated. The former President daughter Isabel is some multi billionaire with international financial scandals and by the time they enter the Country, President HH should have been aware.

The truth surfaced later however and it turned out that one of the young two daughters of Mr Ndambo is named Isabel and happens to be married to some Portuguese origin man called Dos Santos. See how a facts can easily be flipped into a seemingly true lies to the detriment of relations between VVIPs.

My point is weddings of our children are normally occasions that automatically bring old friends and brothers together and supersedes or over rides any past rifts, misunderstandings or fights which maybe real or but in lost case pseudo or perceived. Wedding are times to unite or re-unite families and friends .

I am hoping President HH may have another third wedding ceremony for his children (Miyanda & Meenda) but this time for non family guests mostly his friends, workmates (Sean Tembo) and other peers.

The first family stopped being a private family the day the President was sworn in. They are a public institution in the same way England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 comes to a stand still when a child to the Queen or King has a wedding.

Otherwise sincere congratulations to the President. The simplicity of the two events we have witnessed thus far is commendable . Even when you could easily afford to sponsors some huge and extravagant event for the children, you kept it within the mood and economic sombre of the nation.

Well done and kudos to the bride, groom, groom family and indeed the first family.

MBS21.05.2023