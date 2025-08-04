ABSA Bank Zambia Mourns Loss of Ndela Sichizya, Visionary Marketing Leader





Zambia’s marketing and communications fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the untimely death of Ndela Sichizya, a celebrated strategist, inspirational speaker, and the Brand and Communications Manager at ABSA Bank Zambia.





Sichizya tragically passed away after collapsing at work just days ago. His passing was officially confirmed this morning by ABSA Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mizinga Melu, who took to social media to express the pain of the devastating loss.





“We cried, we prayed, we believed you would get better… but the Lord’s will has prevailed,” wrote an emotional Melu. “This is deeply painful.”





Known for his powerful oratory, creative brilliance, and unmatched passion for brand building, Ndela was more than just a marketing professional — he was a mentor, coach, and source of light for many navigating Zambia’s corporate space. His career, which spanned senior roles at Atlas Mara, Zamtel, and MultiChoice Zambia, was marked by bold campaigns and transformative leadership that raised the bar for excellence in communications.





At ABSA, Ndela brought clarity and authenticity to the bank’s voice — driving campaigns that resonated deeply with customers while mentoring young professionals behind the scenes.





Across social media and in boardrooms, tributes have poured in from friends, colleagues, and industry leaders who described him as a visionary, a gentle soul, and a champion of people.





“Zambia has lost not just a marketer, but a creative force. He inspired with words, led with heart, and gave his all to the growth of others,” said one longtime colleague.





Beyond the corporate world, Ndela was a known public speaker and personal development coach, often encouraging Zambians — especially youth to live purposefully and pursue excellence.





As the nation reels from this painful loss, many are left grappling with the silence left behind by a man whose voice once inspired boardrooms, stages, and hearts.



Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.





Ndela is survived by family, friends, colleagues, and countless lives he touched with his unwavering dedication to building brands and building people.





Rest in Power, Ndela. You were more than a communicator you were a connector of souls.



©️ KUMWESU | August 4, 2025