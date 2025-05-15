ABSA INVESTIGATES FRAUD, AS CLIENT FINDS OVER K2.5M MISSING FROM ACCOUNT



ABSA Bank Zambia is investigating a case in which at least one of its clients has allegedly lost about K2.8 million through a fraudulent online banking transaction and an illegal Airtel SIM card replacement.





Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said he could not comment on the matter because he did not have full details.





According to sources within the bank, a fraudulent online banking transaction was reported on Thursday last week, in which the victim Bruce Choongo lost about K2.8 million through various transfers. “It seems someone went into his account and swept the money that was there.





The record shows that it was an online banking transaction where specific amounts of money from this client’s accounts were transferred to other…



