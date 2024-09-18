Absence of Luapula cops on 2024 unprofessional officers list worries PPCC



THE Police Public Complaints Commission (PPCC) has expressed concern over the complete absence of Luapula Province police officers on the list of unprofessional officers for 2024.



While this may seem like a positive reflection on the province’s police service, the commission believes it could be indicative of a deeper problem.



The Commission believes that the zero complaints from Luapula does not mean that they are no unprofessional officers in the Province, but rather that people are lacking senstisation and knowledge on how and where to report cases of police misconduct.



Therefore, to ensure that Luapula is sensitised on the matter, PPCC held a senstisation meeting with government officials in Mansa district yesterday.



The PPCC team is in Luapula Province to hear complaints ranging from traffic, corruption and unprofessional police actions received between 2020 to 2023 in the region.



Speaking during the meeting, PPCC chairperson Nzunga Siakalima said the commission has to date only received 170 complaints against police unprofessional conduct in 2024 countrywide.



And from the 170 complaints, none was coming from Luapula, urging all principal officers in the province to sensitise the public on the commission’s importance so that members of the public can begin reporting matters, if professionalism and accountability is to be seen in the police service.



“Generally, there has been an underwhelming reporting rate of police complaints from Luapula over the years, for this year we have zero cases. That’s why we have this engagement so that you, Government officials and principal officers can help the commission to sensitise communities to report cases,” said Siakalima.



And PPCC Commissioner Felix Ngoma urged members of the public not to be threatened to report officers exhibiting unprofessionalism due to their rank as no officer is immune to discipline.



“Members of the public have the right to report any misconduct by police officer, even high ranking police officers should be reported. If a police officer commits a crime he is charged as an individual,” said Ngoma.



Meanwhile, Mansa District Commissioner (DC) Ireen Chivweta, who represented Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba, commended the PPCC for carrying out sensitisation in the province.



Mumba said members of the public and victims of police unprofessional conduct were failing to report cases due to lack of awareness on the roles and mandate of the commission.