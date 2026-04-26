“I will stay away from Lungu’s funeral, if my absence will help to give a befitting sendoff.” Hakainde Hichilema.





President HH has shown maturity and leadership: firstly, by sticking to the standard procedure of a state funeral which the family and some PF supporters have maintained that they don’t want his presence-but he has tried.

Now, he has again shown leadership by letting the wishes of the owners of the funeral to prevail-to let them proceed with the burial in his absentia, provided that’s what makes the family and those aligned feel their beloved received a befitting send-off.





Those who politicized the presence of HH at this funeral, this is now a punch on their faces as they will have nothing to talk about anymore. Those who saw HH wrong while pushing for what was genuinely the standard, now what are they going to talk about now?





May God bless president HH for always being patient with handling issues of national importance 🙏



Shipungu April 26, 2026