HAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS ALREADY A BILLIONAIRE AND PRESIDENT — HE DOESN’T NEED CHARMS OR DEAD BODY PARTS- Mellbin Simangolwa

HcAKAINDE HICHILEMA IS ALREADY A BILLIONAIRE AND PRESIDENT — HE DOESN’T NEED CHARMS OR DEAD BODY PARTS

By Mellbin Simangolwa

The life of President Hakainde Hichilema is inspiring, and his enemies are working day and night to tarnish his image.

From Bweengwa, President Hichilema made it to the University of Zambia. From university, he rose to become CEO of prominent companies. He achieved all this without charms or anyone’s dead body parts. He served as Chief Executive Officer of both Coopers and Lybrand Zambia from 1994 to 1998 and Grant Thornton Zambia from 1998 to 2006 at young age. Being wealthy is not satanism — it is intelligence.

Through discipline and hard work, President Hakainde Hichilema became a billionaire at a young age through his cattle ranching business. After establishing his business empire, he joined politics. When he entered politics, the previous government tried to bring him down by attacking his businesses, but they failed because President Hichilema was too smart. Remember when the PF closed Zambeef hoping to cripple him? That move backfired — PF lost popularity while HH grew more popular and powerful. Did he use charms or body parts to achieve that? No.

The PF tried to bring him down again by slapping him with a bogus treason charge. President Hichilema survived 127 days in prison and came out ten times stronger. Did he use anyone’s body parts for protection? No. Only God was with him.

President Hichilema defeated the PF by more than one million votes without using anyone’s body parts. Why would he need dead body parts now? This organized propaganda by the PF has never worked and will never work. .

Sata tried it. M’membe tried it through The Post and continues to use it through The Mast newspaper, but it is not working because you cannot bring a good man down.

As an elder in the church, President Hakainde Hichilema is protected by the blood of Jesus Christ, and no weapon formed against him shall prosper.

President Hichilema does not need dead body parts of anyone, least of all former President Edgar Lungu. We will continue to support and pray for our President.

Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Provincial Secretary UPND