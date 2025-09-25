Abwelelapo; ZAMBIA’S OPPOSITION PF HAILS MUTHARIKA’S RETURN TO MALAWI PRESIDENCY





By Brian Matambo – Lusaka, Zambia



Zambia’s main opposition party, the Patriotic Front, has congratulated Malawi’s newly re-elected President Peter Mutharika, framing his victory as proof that democracy can restore even former ruling parties to power if they present stronger ideas.



In a statement released on Wednesday in Lusaka, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda praised Mutharika’s “emphatic return to office,” calling it a regional lesson that citizens ultimately side with vision and policy over personality or propaganda.





Nakachinda also saluted outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera for conceding defeat with what he described as “humility and dignity,” a gesture he said preserved peace and unity in Malawi. He went on to commend Malawi’s Judiciary for defending the will of the people and the Malawi Electoral Commission for conducting what he termed a transparent and credible election.





“The people of Malawi have reminded us that when given a choice between elitism and pro-poor policies, between oppression and democracy, between empty propaganda and concrete ideas, the people will always choose better ideas,” Nakachinda said.





The Patriotic Front’s statement comes amid intensifying debate in Zambia over governance, resource control, and economic policy under President Hakainde Hichilema. Nakachinda used Malawi’s electoral outcome as a mirror, contrasting what he called an “elitist party that serves the few” with PF’s positioning as a pro-poor movement aligned with small businesses, farmers, miners, and youth.





The opposition leader suggested that, like Malawians, Zambians too may be preparing to “choose ideas over propaganda, food security over hunger, empowerment over punishment, and opportunity over poverty.”





The full Patriotic Front statement is available here: https://www.zambiavotes.com/2025/09/24/patriotic-front-secretariatstatement-by-the-secretary-general-hon-raphael-nakachinda/.