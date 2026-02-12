ACC APPEALS ACQUITTAL OF LIVINGSTONE MAYOR MULEABAI

The Anti‑Corruption Commission (ACC) has appealed against the acquittal of Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai on corruption charges.

The ACC has filed the appeal in the Livingstone High Court – Economic and Financial Crimes Division, raising six grounds of appeal.

Among the grounds, the Commission argued that the Subordinate Court erred in law by acquitting Ms. Muleabai when there was prima facie evidence that she had committed corruption.

A week ago, the Livingstone Magistrates Court acquitted Ms. Muleabai of two counts of corruption.

ZNBC