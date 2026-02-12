ACC APPEALS ACQUITTAL OF LIVINGSTONE MAYOR MULEABAI
The Anti‑Corruption Commission (ACC) has appealed against the acquittal of Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai on corruption charges.
The ACC has filed the appeal in the Livingstone High Court – Economic and Financial Crimes Division, raising six grounds of appeal.
Among the grounds, the Commission argued that the Subordinate Court erred in law by acquitting Ms. Muleabai when there was prima facie evidence that she had committed corruption.
A week ago, the Livingstone Magistrates Court acquitted Ms. Muleabai of two counts of corruption.
ZNBC
That’s the only logical thing the ACC can do to save face..and let the Economic and Financial Crimes Court handle the case.
The woman is as guilty as they come..The acquittal was an extreme judgement by the magistrate if one looked at the overwhelming evidence. He could have convicted her and may be suspended the sentence based on her mitigation..but an Acquittal was something else!
Cont’
And the sad part is that the Magistrate started rebuking the ACC! That was unfair and uncalled for.
This case strengthens the view of different standards being applied to some citizens in Zambia in our Courts of Law .
If such is allowed to take root , where society starts seeing a sacred group as being above the law, being treated differently, it not only causes a loss of confidence in the Judiciary, it also has the potential to bring resentment towards that favoured group.