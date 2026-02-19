ACC CLEARS SOLICITOR GENERAL, MATAMBO AND KAWANA IN CORRUPTION PROBES
By Darius Choonya
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has closed its corruption investigation against Zambia’s Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende.
ACC Director General Daphne Chabu during a media briefing disclosed that findings from the investigations revealed no evidence linking Mr. Muchende to bribery.
Mr. Muchende was initially investigated in 2024 over allegations that he received US$500,000 from former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu
Meanwhile, ACC Director of Investigations Gibson Chizanda has described the amount involved in the allegations as substantial.
The Commission has also closed a corruption case involving Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo and Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana.
-DIAMOND TV
Nearly 5 years into office yet no UPND member has been jailed for corruption. People from his region are never jailed for any crime. Long live Zambezi dwellers. Long live the immunity granted to them by a corrupt tribalist Herdman. In August, we will revisit these cases. We will vote this tribalists out of office.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.