ACC CLEARS SOLICITOR GENERAL, MATAMBO AND KAWANA IN CORRUPTION PROBES





By Darius Choonya



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has closed its corruption investigation against Zambia’s Solicitor General, Marshal Muchende.





ACC Director General Daphne Chabu during a media briefing disclosed that findings from the investigations revealed no evidence linking Mr. Muchende to bribery.





Mr. Muchende was initially investigated in 2024 over allegations that he received US$500,000 from former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu





Meanwhile, ACC Director of Investigations Gibson Chizanda has described the amount involved in the allegations as substantial.





The Commission has also closed a corruption case involving Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo and Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana.



-DIAMOND TV