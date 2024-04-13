ACC DG FACES CONTEMPT PROCEEDINGS OVER GBM

FROM LEAVING THE COUNTRY TO RECEIVE SPECIALIST TREATMENT ABROAD AS PER COURT ORDER

The above matter refers.

As you are aware your Commission is currently prosecuting our client under Cause

No. SSPE/022/22.

On 1st March, 2024 we applied for an adjournment so that our client could seek medical treatment abroad.

The application was supported by an

affidavit with the necessary medical report from Medland Hospital.

The prosecution objected and the court agreed and directed that they needed a medical report from a Government hospital.

Our client was compelled to visit U.T.H. and was eventually referred to the National Heart Hospital along the Airport road.

Upon the presentation of the medical report from the National Heart hospital, on 26th March, 2024 the court gave an ORDER that our client may proceed to leave the country for specialised treatment.

Because of the delay in getting this permission, the doctors in South Africa cancelled our client’s earlier appointments. Our client then was put on a waiting list until the appointment was confirmed for 12″ April, 2024.

Our client made the necessary travel arrangement and was scheduled to fly out of Zambia via K.K.I.A on 11th April, 2024 on flight Number SA63 at 12.45 hours

Now, therefore we as advocates for Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba write to

demand from your goodselves the reason why our client was blocked from leaving the country, with immediate effect before we can commence contempt proceedings against you and your officers.

As explained above our dlient is a patient with a very serious heart condition as confirmed by government doctors.

Further, our client keeps losing time, money and other expenses in fixing appointments with his doctors in South Africa. You may want to know that the doctors in South Africa

have again cancelled his appointment and can only be attended to on the 14th May, 2024.

We warn that your Commission and the Government in general, will be held totally

responsible for the consequences that may be fall our client as a result of this

unreasonable behaviour of denying our client medical treatment.

Not only this, your Commission will not have to take responsible for any delays in the prosecution of this case as our client is being made to suffer emotional stress while the court gave an ORDER that he is permitted to seek specialized treatment.