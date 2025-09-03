ACC DIRECTOR GENERAL DISMISSES PERCEPTIONS OF SELECTIVE APPLICATION OF LAW





By Michael Kaluba



Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- Director General Daphne Chabu has dismissed perceptions that the commission selectively applies the law.



Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, Ms. Chabu has emphasized that the commission acts strictly on complaints rather than public sentiment.





She has also assured the public that her affiliation with the UPND and her past political endeavors, including her 2016 Mayoral bid in Ndola, will not influence her work at the ACC.





Ms. Chabu has pledged commitment to conducting her work professionally and independently, citing her experience as former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands.





She also disclosed that Zambia is performing well in the fight against corruption, supported by strong political will starting from President Hakainde Hichilema, as reflected in the country’s improved performance on the Corruption Perceptions Index.





Meanwhile, Ms. Chabu says the commission will continue analyzing the Powerhousecooper forensic report at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency -ZAMMSA-,

despite some conflict-of-interest, allegations being deemed erroneous and based on false social media information.





She has further reaffirmed the need for lifestyle audits for public office bearers and utilizing the forfeiture of proceeds of crime law to combat corruption.

