ACC DROPS FORFEITURE CASE AGAINST LUSAMBO PROPERTIES



THE Anti-Corruption Commission has discontinued a forfeiture application against former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s Chamba Valley properties.





The properties in question, located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley, include a single-storey four-bedroom house, a guest wing, and an incomplete block of six flats.





In a notice of discontinuance filed before the Economic and Financial Crimes Court at the Lusaka High Court, the Commission did not state the reason for discontinuing the application.





In its application, the Commission had cited Mr. Lusambo’s wife Nancy, Mukuka Mukonge, and ZDA – Henan Guoji Development Company as interested parties.





In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Lusambo’s lawyer Charles Changano welcomed the Commission’s decision, saying the matter had been awaiting judgement.



