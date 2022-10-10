ACC fished everywhere I have worked, found nothing- Kampyongo

KAMPYONGO

NOT BOTHERED

…ACC fished everywhere I have worked, found nothing

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says his arrest over property Anti-Corruption Commission claims is suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at K29 million is just mischief.

He says his wife Wanziya Chirwa, who is chief planner at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, was being vilified because she was married to him.

Kampyongo told The Mast that it did not require a quantity surveyor to ascertain the real values of the property in question.

“You know what, the media will be invited to go and see those properties so that they can compare for themselves if value translated into those concocted figures,” he said. “Have you not seen the way they sensetionalise on others? They even take videos and pictures but in my case, they did not do that. So we shall date you the media to go and see those properties so that we are on the same page because this kind of circus won’t take us anywhere. I am telling you.”

Kampyongo said it did not need a quantity surveyor to establish that the figures provided by the ACC had been concocted.

“You need to view the properties first to understand what I am saying. You see I am not bothered. I know they have gone to fish everywhere I have worked. They found nothing. So now they started looking for property. Whose value are they using? Because even you as an ordinary person you don’t need to be a quantity surveyor to see that there is mischief,” Kampyongo said. “That is why I am not bothered.”

He said he had spent the whole day, on Thursday, at ACC where he was being interrogated.

And Kampyongo said his wife was being inconvenienced because she was married to a politician.

“There is nothing like joint ownership. The only crime she has committed is to be married to me a politician. She is a qualified civil servant who has worked diligently and has never been implicated in any thing. She has never had any disciplinary charge. So here the only crime is to be married to a politician. I have served in government as a minister. I want you people to see the property being talked about,” said Kampyongo.

On Thursday ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono announced that Kampyongo and his wife were arrested and charged for “possession of properties valued at K29,552,513.00 suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No. 19 of 2010”.

“Details in the charges against Kampyongo are that between 1st January 2012 and 30th September 2021, Kampyongo did possess the following properties: property number Lus/38467 located off Twin Palm Road in Lusaka valued at K1, 600,000.00; and, property number Lus/24406 located off Lilayi Road Libala South valued at K860,000.00; property number F/135/4301 and property number F/137/4301 both located in Eureka Park comprising of incomplete double storey house valued at K11,100,000.00; property number KAF/Ln 59832/8 and KAF/59832/9 in Chifwema area valued at K1,600,000.00,” said Moono. “Details in the charges against Wanziya are that between 1st January 2012 and 30th September 2021, Wanziya possessed the following properties: property number F/135/4301 and property number F/179/4301 located in Eureka Park off Kafue Road valued at K11,100,000.00; property number F/33/a/F/2470 and property number F/33/a/F/2471 located in Meanwood Ndeke Lusaka valued at K2,100,000.00; property number F/609/E/77/A48 and property number F/609/E/77/A485 located in Foxdale Lusaka valued at K5,200,000,00; property number L/2131/m/a/2/cl/11 valued at K1,200,000.00 located in Ibex Hill Lusaka; and property number L/2131/M/A/2/CL/10 valued at K1,200,000.00 located in Ibex Hill Lusaka; property number L/30168/m and property number L/30167/M located in Mikango Lusaka valued at K2,110,000.00. Wanziya also did possess 1,382,513.84 and K1,200,000.00 in two separate bank accounts held Indo Zambia Bank. The value of the above properties in possession of Wanziya exceed the verified sources of income. Kampyongo and Wanziya have been released on bond and will appear in court soon.”