ACC LAUNCHES THE ONLINE ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER SYSTEM (OAWS)

Highlights from the launch of the online anonymous Whistleblower System (OAWS) at Mulungushi International Conference Center by the Minister of Justice Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, SC, MP

✅ Whistleblower System (OAWS) guarantees Whistleblowers with high level of data security, confidentiality, real time communication and feedback. Through this system, Whistleblowers will be able to blow the whistle anonymously without being identified or seen by anyone.

✅ The system is secure to an extent that not even an officer from the Anti-Corruption Commission will be able to know who has reported a matter through the system. That’s how locked this system is and the power of technology.

✅ Zambia is party to international laws, and has domesticated the protection of Whistleblowers through the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistleblowers) ACT NO. 4 OF 2010.

ADVANTAGES

✅ The Whistleblower has the luxury of using their own gadget in the comfort of their home or office and make a report to the commission on any suspected corrupt practices.

✅ Once that report is made, the system will generate a reference number or tracking number for the Whistleblower.

✅ With this reference or tracking number, the Whistleblower will be able to use it to interact and make follow ups on any progress related to their report in subsequent log-ins on the platform.

✅ As such, the Whistleblower will use the reference number to log-in, check on progress or ask question related to their submission or indeed add more information to their report.

✅ With an online system, high levels of data security, confidentiality, timely communication and feedback with the Whistleblower are guaranteed.

✅ Further, an online based Whistleblowing system will enable all stakeholders to easily access the link via the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) website and Facebook page.

✅ Government has placed the fight against corruption top on its agenda and one way to achieve this, is by ensuring that all suspected cases of corruption are quickly brought to the attention of law enforcement agencies and action taken in an efficient and timely manner.

✅ Government is therefore, elated with this innovation by the ACC, which will encourage more people to get involved in the anti-corruption fight. The Government is also grateful to the European Union under the EU-twining project, for the technical support rendered in developing this system.

EU Delegation

✅ The European Union provided about € 40,000 Euros for the implementation of this project.

✅ Zambia is the first country in Africa to have a Whistleblower system that meets the strict requirements of the EU Whistleblower directive.

