ACC QUIZ CHAWAMA BUSINESSMAN OVER 100 PROPERTIES

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized several properties from the over 100 they are investigating, suspectedly linked to a Chawama businessman said to have strong links to a very senior politically exposed person in the previous PF regime.

And Lusaka lawyer Isaac Simbeye when asked that he is representing Sipande Mugala of Chawama, and that information indicates that he has already been arrested by ACC with several properties seized, said he could not divulge any information about his client as he considers that privileged information.

Well placed sources in the investigating wings have told Daily Revelation that ACC is investigating over 100 properties, and a K200 million payment for feeder road contracts in their investigations against Mugala.

“We are also investigating a suspected Gold Mine in Chongwe and the K200 million payment on feeder roads through the Ministry of Local Government. We have so far seized several properties, including a vehicle. As part of the ongoing investigations we have already charged Mugala,” sources said.

When contacted for comment, and asked to respond to assertions that the ACC was investigating his client and the investigations involved over 100 properties and that 62 had already been seized, including three shopping malls, the guest houses and a vehicle, Simbeye said: “In the first place in the manner we represent our clients, we are unable to divulge the information to the public in this manner. We take issues of lawyer client privileged information very seriously. The only comment that I can offer you is that your information is highly out of character, yah our client doesn’t own such numbers of properties anyway.”

Asked on information that his client has already been arrested and charged by ACC, Simbeye said: “Even ACC does not suspect him to own such numbers of properties, but as to whether you need to give me the actual information, that information I am unable to reveal. It’s my client’s privileged information.”

Put to him again to comment on information that his client has been arrested, Simbeye said “that is what I am responding to to say all matters relating to my client are privileged, they cannot come from me and I may not offer such information to the public in that manner.”

“Yes we do appreciate and if you want balanced information you should be able to understand that the only thing I commented on is that our client, not even does ACC accuse our client of owning such numbers of properties. So that’s the thing,” Simbeye said. “But may be that one I will give to you home work to see whether the information you have is accurate.”

Asked again on information that his client has been arrested, Simbeye said: “That is the information which I am unable to divulge to the public being I take the right of my client to privacy very seriously.”

