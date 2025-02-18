ACC quizzes own ‘boss’ over alleged abuse of authority



A high-ranking secretary working for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is currently sweating as he is being interrogated by his own workmates for alleged abuse of authority.





Sources have told Kalemba that Ivor Mukwanka is alleged to have personalized a pool vehicle belonging to ACC Chipata office and mismanaged fuel in newly purchased pool vehicles by ACC together with three directors of the Commission.





It is alleged that Mukwanka breached the transport rules when he requested the driver in charge of the ford to return the vehicle to Lusaka, which he parked at his home awaiting for it to attain a period of five years before he could purchase it.



The vehicle was later involved in an accident, when his son allegedly used it to flaunt his fake lavish lifestyle and attract slay queens in town.





A nosy junior officer Never Sakala had to give a farewell hug to the ACC Kulima tower building, when he inquired about the vehicle during a management meeting upon learning that it was involved in accident, as he was transferred to Solwezi.



The Source also indicated that Mukwanka and his curtail members, the director legal, director investigations and director prevention, misused 500 litres of fuel in the newly purchased vehicles from Southern Cross motors, which they later dumped upon leaving the tanks empty.





“The ACC acting DG then Monica Mwansa, faced opposition in seeing to it that Mukwanka is prosecuted because he was protected by the directors who are his acquaintances,”the Source said.



The source further disclosed that former ACC director general Thom Shamakamba is pulling strings to ensure that the matter does not get media attention.





Shamakamba who is Mukwanka’s cousin and legal counsel, allegedly proposed that the Secretary to the Commission should not be interrogated at Kulima Tower in fear of him attracting media attention, and suggested that he be interrogated at the ACC offices at Acacia in Avondale or the other offices in Makeni.





Interrogations are underway as the public awaits to hear from the ACC’s public relations team on the outcome of the interrogation.



Kalemba February 18, 2024.