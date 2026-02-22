‎ACC shared with me details of Muchende’s corruption – Gwaba



‎

‎

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎

‎It’s interesting that the same ACC that shared with me some details about Marshal Muchende’s corruption has now decided to clear his name, say Lusaka lawyer Frank Gwaba.



‎

‎In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday over the decision taken by ACC to clear Muchende of corruption allegations, Gwaba said it was a mockery for the commission to clear Solicitor General Muchende of corruption, when he was the one who took former Konkola Copper Mine (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu to Keith Mweemba advocate.



‎

‎Gwaba said there was no way Muchende could be corrupt free, when he

‎

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/acc-shared-with-me-details-of-muchendes-corruption-gwaba/



‎