ACC STANCE ON BOWMAN’S BAIL SHOCKS CHILANGWA

ROUTINE verification for the process of obtaining bail for Bowman Lusambo on Thursday upset PF acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa after ACC asked for physical identification of sureties.

Chilangwa said, in a statement, that he expected the Anti-Corruption Commission to know parliamentarians Miles Sampa and Davison Mung’andu who were presented as sureties for Lusambo who was seeking bail.

Lusambo, the Kabushi PF member of parliament and former Lusaka Province minister, spent another night in custody after failing to meet bail conditions on Thursday.

“What President Hakainde Hichilema through the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has today done to Hon. Bowman Lusambo is sadistic and a travesty of justice. Why does the President act contrary to what he preaches? Hypocrisy,” Chilangwa said. “It is absurd that the ACC can claim that they don’t know whether or not, Hon Miles Sampa and Hon Davison Mung’andu are members of parliament. What kind of buffoonery is this? Do these officers at ACC have any personal conscience or they are under remote control or are under a spell!”

He said any officer at high level who doesn’t know that Sampa and Mung’andu “are representatives of our people in parliament must immediately resign”.

“They don’t deserve to occupy the offices they are occupying. With such ignorance at ACC, the country is in trouble and no one who appears before the ACC is safe,” Chilangwa charged.

He said Sampa and his Chama South PF counterpart were on Thursday brought before court as Lusambo’s sureties but the ACC claimed that they did not know the suerites.

“They rejected the letters saying they needed to verify with the National Assembly whether it is indeed true that Miles Sampa and Davison Mung’andu are MPs. This is clearly wanton and excessive abuse of the law and the court processes,” he said. “We have said time and again that this crusade is not about corruption, no. It is about revenge, persecution and fixing political scores and we have been vindicated. Mr Hichilema is so obsessed with his bitter desire to fix PF members and kill PF. But we have word for Mr Hichilema, power comes and goes and the very things you are doing to others shall be done to you when you leave that office. Let go of your anger and bitterness. You are in that office to serve the people of Zambia and not to punish your perceived political enemies.”- The Mast