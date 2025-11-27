ACC TELLS MOF OFFICIALS TO REFUND STOLEN FUNDS



… closes investigations into the matter





By Mubanga Mubanga



The Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC) has announced the closure of the massive Ministry of Finance (MoF) scandal which was exposed by embattled internal auditor Grandy Ntumbo, and disclosed that the ministry has commenced recoveries of funds that were paid in excess of annual calendar days.





And the ACC has recommended that administrative action be taken by the ministry against officials who received funds in excess of annual calendar days





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/acc-tells-mof-officials-to-refund-stolen-funds-closes-investigations-into-the-matter/