ACCOUNTABILITY IS NOT PERSECUTION — SEPARATING FAITH FROM THE RULE OF LAW





By Chilufya Kasonde



Father Augustine Mwewa’s reaction to the summoning of Archbishop Alick Banda by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) raises serious concerns, not only about accuracy but also about the dangerous conflation of faith with personal accountability.





To begin with, the DEC did not “arrest” the Archbishop, nor did it summon the Catholic Church. It invited an individual, Archbishop Alick Banda, to appear before its Anti-Money Laundering Unit. In a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, such an action is neither extraordinary nor hostile. It is standard procedure when questions arise that require clarification. To frame this as “persecution” or a “war against the Catholic Church” is misleading and unnecessarily inflammatory.





The law in Zambia does not exempt clergy from scrutiny. Titles, collars, or ecclesiastical offices do not place anyone above the law. If anything, leaders entrusted with moral authority should welcome transparency, as it reinforces public trust. Accountability does not negate faith; it strengthens it.





Father Mwewa’s assertion that the Government has declared war on the Catholic Church is unsupported by facts. The Church continues to operate freely, speak openly, preach, publish pastoral letters, and critique government policy without restriction. Disagreement with government performance, whether on mealie meal prices, fertiliser, fuel, or load shedding, is a legitimate civic right. However, such policy debates must not be weaponised to shield individuals from lawful inquiry.





Equally troubling is the attempt to rally Catholics into a siege mentality. Encouraging believers to interpret a lawful summons as an attack on their faith risks polarising the nation and undermining institutions meant to protect all citizens, including church members. Zambia’s democracy thrives when institutions function independently, not when they are intimidated by public pressure or religious sentiment.





Prayer and unity are noble virtues, but they should never be presented as substitutes for accountability. One can pray and still cooperate with investigations. One can speak prophetically and still respect the law. These are not mutually exclusive.





Furthermore, invoking “cyber laws,” “mingalato,” and warnings of an impending crackdown creates fear rather than fostering truth. Such rhetoric shifts the conversation away from the real issue: a simple request for clarification by a lawful authority.





The Church has historically played a vital role in Zambia’s moral and social development. That role is best preserved not by politicising legal processes, but by upholding integrity, humility, and respect for the rule of law. Defending the Church does not mean defending every individual action taken by its leaders without question.





In the end, the strength of both the Church and the State lies in their willingness to submit to truth. Accountability is not persecution. Transparency is not intimidation. And justice, applied equally, is not an enemy of faith.