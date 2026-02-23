ACC’S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT UPND MINISTERS INVESTIGATED OF CORRUPTION HAVE BEEN CLEAR HARD TO BELIEVE – PHIRI





POLITICAL Analyst, Bizeck Phiri says the recent announcement by the Anti-Corruption Commission clearing all Cabinet Ministers who were investigated by the commission has raised concerns.





The ACC recently concluded that Ministers from the United Party for National Development government who were facing corruption allegations had no cases to answer.





But Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Prof. Phiri said the declaration does not appear to be in tandem with previous findings from the Financial Intelligence Centre and trends reflected in the Corruption Perceptions Index.





“Such an announcement from ACC could be a sign of a lack of separation of powers and continued government involvement in the justice system,” alleged Prof. Phiri.





He warned that without genuine separation of powers, the justice system risks continued manipulation and may appear to favour certain groups.





Prof. Phiri has since called for strengthened institutional independence, emphasising that allowing the judiciary to operate freely is essential for it to function effectively.



RCV